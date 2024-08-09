Sha'Carri Richardson wins her 1st Olympic gold medal

Sha'Carri Richardson secured her first Olympic gold medal by surging ahead in the anchor leg for the United States in the Olympic women's 4x100 on Friday.

August 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live