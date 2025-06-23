Shark attack on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina marks second in one week

Just days after a shark attack on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina, first responders rushed to help a second person that was bit by a shark on the same beach.

June 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live