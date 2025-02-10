Shark attack leaves 2 American women injured in Bahamas

Two American tourists were swimming in popular resort area Bimini Bay when they were bitten Friday. They were airlifted for medical treatment, with one sustaining serious injuries, authorities said.

February 10, 2025

