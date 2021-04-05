Shark scare for 6-year-old girl in Hawaii

More
The family says the 6-year-old girl was playing in shallow water at the beach when a shark fin suddenly appeared in the waves behind her. She ran out of the water and was not hurt.
0:12 | 05/04/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Shark scare for 6-year-old girl in Hawaii

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:12","description":"The family says the 6-year-old girl was playing in shallow water at the beach when a shark fin suddenly appeared in the waves behind her. She ran out of the water and was not hurt.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77492507","title":"Shark scare for 6-year-old girl in Hawaii","url":"/WNT/video/shark-scare-year-girl-hawaii-77492507"}