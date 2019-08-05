Transcript for Sheriff, 2 deputies accused of wrongly detaining man in jail for 3 days

Next tonight, there are now federal charges for a sheriff and two deputies accused of outrageous treatment of a man who was recording police with his phone. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami. They got somebody on the loose around here. Reporter: This video that's all over Facebook is what started it all. 26-year-old Kevin Simpson was recording from his front lawn, as Chester county sheriff's deputies were responding to a car wreck where someone ran from the scene. For reasons that aren't clear tonight, the police didn't want him recording. How about staying on your porch? Reporter: He's on his property, an hour south of Charlotte last November, and sheriff Alex Underwood, known around here as "Big a," tells him to get back on his porch. You got something you want to say? Reporter: And when Simpson talks back, the sheriff begins to arrest him. The new indictment takes over where the video leaves off, saying that the sheriff and two officers demanded Simpson's cell phone, and when they didn't get it, one of them beat him up. Prosecutors say he was detained in jail for three nights, for no reason, and that the officers gave false statements to the FBI about why they held Simpson and took his phone. And what they didn't realize at first, the video was broadcast live. The sheriff and two others are facing several federal charges tonight, and until this plays out in the courts, the sheriff is being replaced. David? Steve, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.