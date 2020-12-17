Shipping deadline for holiday gifts approaching

Amazon said Dec. 23 will be the last chance for one-day delivery and Dec. 24 for same-day delivery. The postal service said Dec. 18 is the cutoff for first-class deliveries to arrive by Christmas.
0:25 | 12/17/20

Transcript for Shipping deadline for holiday gifts approaching

