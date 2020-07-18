Transcript for Showdown builds between protesters, federal authorities in Oregon

Now to the showdown building in Portland, Oregon, protesters raging for nearly two months. Concerns growing over unidentified federal officers using tear gas on crowds. Some protesters taken away in unmarked vans. The state filing a lawsuit against the federal government. Here's ABC's Andrew dymburt. Reporter: Tonight, Portland, Oregon, in turmoil. Clashes intensifying. Protests turning contentious for seven straight weeks since the death of gorge Floyd. City leaders now in a heated stand-off with federal authorities. The department of homeland security, customs, border patrol and other federal agents sent in, detaining some protesters. The governor outraged. It's like pouring gasoline on a fire. Reporter: The Oregon attorney general filing a lawsuit against the dhs and other agencies, claiming they're seizing citizens without probable cause, in a violation of their civil rights, sometimes without wearing any identifying information. We're seeing folks being picked up and put in vans. This is absolutely outrageous. Reporter: President trump taking a hard line on protesters, telling governors last month they need to dominate the streets. The acting dhs secretary visiting Portland this week, calling for local authorities to crack down. Come out specifically and publicly condemn these violent anarchists, because otherwise you're creating an environment, you're fostering an environment that continues to breed this type of lawlessness. Reporter: A cbp spokesperson tells ABC news that agents have been deployed to support local law enforcement. Meanwhile, the department of justice says they'll investigate any recent reports of detainments. Tom? Andrew, thank you for that.

