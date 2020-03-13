Transcript for Signs of hope found amid global crisis

Finally tonight here, so many signaling we are in this together. Reporter: Tonight, across America and the world. Communities coming together. We took note of many signs of hope. Reported cases of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China -- the epicenter of the virus -- have dropped dramatically. Reported cases dropping in south Korea, too. Today, the U.S. Army working right alongside the Korean army, helping to contain the spread in this apartment complex. And in Italy tonight -- snmt singing if foreign language ] Quarantined families singing together, playing instruments, singing the Italian national anthem. Images from Italy tonight. I hope to see you back here Monday. . Monday at 10:00 P.M. Eastern, another primetime special answering you questions. Until then, good night.

