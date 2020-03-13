Signs of hope found amid global crisis

More
Around the world, communities come together to lend a hand and lift their voices in song.
1:02 | 03/13/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Signs of hope found amid global crisis
Finally tonight here, so many signaling we are in this together. Reporter: Tonight, across America and the world. Communities coming together. We took note of many signs of hope. Reported cases of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China -- the epicenter of the virus -- have dropped dramatically. Reported cases dropping in south Korea, too. Today, the U.S. Army working right alongside the Korean army, helping to contain the spread in this apartment complex. And in Italy tonight -- snmt singing if foreign language ] Quarantined families singing together, playing instruments, singing the Italian national anthem. Images from Italy tonight. I hope to see you back here Monday. . Monday at 10:00 P.M. Eastern, another primetime special answering you questions. Until then, good night.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"Around the world, communities come together to lend a hand and lift their voices in song.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69590586","title":"Signs of hope found amid global crisis","url":"/WNT/video/signs-hope-found-amid-global-crisis-69590586"}