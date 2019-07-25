Slain Ole Miss student died of 'multiple gunshot wounds': Autopsy

More
Brandon Theesfeld, 22, suspected of killing Ally Kostial, was seen with her in a photo posted to her social media.
1:21 | 07/25/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Slain Ole Miss student died of 'multiple gunshot wounds': Autopsy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:21","description":"Brandon Theesfeld, 22, suspected of killing Ally Kostial, was seen with her in a photo posted to her social media.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"64549070","title":"Slain Ole Miss student died of 'multiple gunshot wounds': Autopsy","url":"/WNT/video/slain-ole-miss-student-died-multiple-gunshot-wounds-64549070"}