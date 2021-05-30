Small jet crashes outside Nashville with 7 aboard

More
The Cessna crashed into a lake near Smyrna, Tennessee, shortly after takeoff with seven people on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
1:28 | 05/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Small jet crashes outside Nashville with 7 aboard

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:28","description":"The Cessna crashed into a lake near Smyrna, Tennessee, shortly after takeoff with seven people on board, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77984159","title":"Small jet crashes outside Nashville with 7 aboard","url":"/WNT/video/small-jet-crashes-nashville-aboard-77984159"}