Small plane crash in upstate NY under investigation with FAA

Six people were aboard a small aircraft that crashed into a field near Copake, New York, on March 12. Authorities said that muddy conditions have made accessing the scene difficult.

April 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live