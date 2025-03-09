Small plane crashes in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania

At least five people were aboard a small aircraft that crashed near a retirement village in Pennsylvania on Sunday, and multiple injuries are being reported.

March 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live