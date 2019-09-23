Transcript for Soldier accused of plotting attacks on news network, Beto O’Rourke

vehicle bomb, wanted to target a major American news network and identifying presidential candidate Beto O'rourke, too. He was arrested and charged with distributing information about explosives and weapons of mass destruction. Late today, CNN reporting they were the target of this alleged plot. And ABC's Pierre Thomas leading us off. Reporter: Tonight, a U.S. Army infantry soldier is accused of plotting an attack with, quote, a "Large vehicle bomb" on a major American news network and naming presidential candidate Beto O'rourke as a to ten target for assassination. Jarrett William Smith, stationed at fort Riley, Kansas, was arrested on Saturday after allegedly talking to a confidential FBI source about placing a vehicle full of various explosive materials at the network. And, Smith allegedly said, "30 minutes later, boom." CNN reporting tonight it is the targeted network. This sets off so many alarms. An active duty soldier trained, young and talking about harming other people. It's the absolute worst scenario for law enforce. Reporter: The FBI locked onto the 24-year-old Smith last March after receiving a tip he was allegedly using Facebook to distribute information about how to build improvised explosive devices. In a chilling exchange with an undercover agent, a democratic presidential candidate's name is mentioned. The undercover asks, "You got anyone down in Texas, that would be a good fit for fire, destruction and death?" Smith allegedly responds, "Outside of Beto, I don't know of enough people that would be relevant enough to cause a change if they died." He had all the right elements to commit a violent attack. So, let's get to Pierre with us live tonight. I know you've been reporting this out all afternoon. And your sources telling you that some of these bomb designs were viable? Reporter: Yes, David. The FBI consulted a number of bomb experts and they said some designs were potentially dangerous. But authorities say a number of Smith's alleged bomb designs would not have worked, including the one targeting that news headquarters. David? All right, Pierre Thomas, thank you. Next tonight, president

