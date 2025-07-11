Sources: Deputy FBI Director tells allies he may resign over Epstein investigation

Sources told ABC News that Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino's future is uncertain after a confrontation with AG Pam Bondi over the Justice Department's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

July 11, 2025

