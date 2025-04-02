Sources: Musk’s days at WH could be numbered

Musk’s days as Trump's right hand could soon come to an end, sources tell ABC News. It comes as voters reject Musk’s choice for Wisconsin's Supreme Court seat after pouring millions into the race.

April 2, 2025

