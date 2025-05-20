Sources: Trump urges House Republicans to leave Medicaid alone amid push to pass bill

Pres. Trump traveled to Capitol Hill to push House Republicans to pass the One Big Beautiful Bill Act to fund his agenda.

May 20, 2025

