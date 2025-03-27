South Carolina firefighters battle intense wildfires as evacuations expand

Evacuations expanded as U.S. firefighters combat wildfires, while dry conditions and gusty winds fuel ongoing threats across the East Coast.

March 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live