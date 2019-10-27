Transcript for Southwest Airlines denies allegation that pilots hid a camera in an airplane restroom

Back now with some disturbing allegations against two southwest airline pilots. A flight attendant accusing them of hiding a camera inside a plane bathroom. The airline responding tonight. Here's Marci Gonzalez. Reporter: Tonight, southwest airlines denying disturbing allegations that two pilots hid a camera in an airplane restroom and livestreamed the video. Flight attendant Renee steinaker filing a lawsuit claiming she made the discovery when she went into the cockpit during a 2017 flight from Pittsburgh to Phoenix. She saw an iPad on the windscreen. And on the iPad appeared to be a video feed of the captain using the lavatory. Reporter: According to court documents, the co-pilot "Admitted that it was live streaming." And that the camera "Was hidden so that no one would ever find it." And it occurred to her that she, having used the lavatory, as had many of the other attendants and passengers, had likely been filmed. Reporter: The lawsuit alleges steinaker alerted the airline and was told to stay silent. Overnight, southwest airlines telling ABC news the company immediately investigated, adding, "There was never a camera in the lavatory. The incident was an inappropriate attempt at humor which the company did not condone." And tonight, both pilots have denied the allegations.

