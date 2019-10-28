Transcript for Southwest denies camera in plane lavatory amid lawsuit

Now to the disturbing claim of a flight attendant of two pilots placing a camera in a restroom. Here's David Kerley. Reporter: Tonight, a flight attendant on a southwest flight claiming she was shocked by what she saw. Accusing two pilots of invading the privacy of her and passengers. When I walked into the cockpit I noticed his iPad was located on the window. It appeared to be a live streaming video of the captain in the lavatory. Reporter: Steineker says she saw that iPad, with video of the captain in the bathroom. She's alleging in a lawsuit that the first officer said it was a new streaming system, and the camera "Was hidden so that no one would ever find it." On the ground she reported the incident, but says she was warned if this went public, no one would fly the airline again. It's not a joke at all. If you think you're being violated and someone is watching you in a lavatory, no, that's not a joke. Reporter: Southwest in a statement says it was a "False video reference. There was never a camera in the lavatory." Southwest says it will defend itself "Vigorously" against the lawsuit. Both pilots and the flight attendant are still flying for southwest. David? David, thank you.

