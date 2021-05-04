Former Southwest pilot charged with indecent exposure

More
Federal authorities said the incident took place mid-air during a flight from Philadelphia to Orlando last August. Southwest said no passengers were aware of the situation, just some crew members.
0:20 | 04/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Southwest pilot charged with indecent exposure

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:20","description":"Federal authorities said the incident took place mid-air during a flight from Philadelphia to Orlando last August. Southwest said no passengers were aware of the situation, just some crew members. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"76886031","title":"Former Southwest pilot charged with indecent exposure","url":"/WNT/video/southwest-pilot-charged-indecent-exposure-76886031"}