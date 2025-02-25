Southwest plane has close call with business jet while landing in Chicago

The crew of Southwest Flight 2504 performed a "precautionary go-around" to avoid a jet that "entered the runway without authorization" on Tuesday morning, according to the airline and the FAA.

February 25, 2025

