SpaceX launches mission to get NASA astronauts on ISS back to Earth

NASA astronauts Barry "Butch" Wilmore and Sunita "Suni" Williams are closer to getting home, nine months after arriving on Boeing’s Starliner. A capsule is set to arrive at the space station Thursday.

March 12, 2025

