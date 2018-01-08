Transcript for Special counsel tells Trump legal team he wants to talk to president: Sources

D?evived this. Victor, thank headline house news that nsel Robert Mueller wants to questesident trump about obstruction of justice. The president, we've been told, learned ofs jus in day,ndhis morning the president thenhed a , incding one th said general sessions should end muelle riggeditchght now. White H was ked ler today, was this sure from the president to stop the investigation, they satas justpresident'sinion. Here's abc'senior wte house correspondent Cecilia Vega tot.eporter: Tonigabc news S learned ecial counsel Robert mueer made it clear to about obstruct and heants tt interview to the president found out within the pa4 hours ansources say he became so enraged, that today, he fired off T eet. Hunt rightowefore it coues to stain our country Y further." The tweet outraging even Maine senator Susan Collins cag it only inpropriate. Saying, "The president should noteng Abo investigation at all. Hotelligence committee was blunempt to obstruct stng in plain sigh it all S the president's lawyers into immediate damage ntrol modeused the wsh E that followed it. He did direct H to do it, D he's notoict him to do it. Repor in the St, aides have insisted that the prest's tweetsre official T press secr says this one just his opinion Inot an order. It's the preside the est structing. Ighting back. Repr: But tod's tweet, not the ly presidential stent histruggled to explain. An overnight rally in Tampa -- The has come fo voter I.D., like E voter if you go out and you want to buy grocer you need a picture cee Reporter: When was the last ti the president went to a Y store? Iot I'm nosure why tt either. Reporter: Because of what he said lasnight, because sai O the grocery St an I.D. Uy Groce ore. Eople dot. Certainly, if you go to a grery stored you beer and wine you'rertainly our idea. Repr: Is thathat the president, who doesn't drink, meant? He's not saying every time went I he'sing when Y G grocery store. Eporter: Istom a conspiracyhethe presidt Halong peddled, that millions of peopl vote illegallyn American lens. It's jnot true. So, toy, we asked -- does the presidill believe that llions of people arecountry?is that thbasis for is push R G voter I.s? Are ten people Vong illegally, houldn't en. So, to Cecilia va at the white house tonight. I want to go T the top, ABC news first reportingt late T that robtueller wants to ask the pnt about obction of Jue. And you're learning that Mueller has also agreed to limithe sce of the interview? Reporter: Yeah, David, we've talking AUT these negotiations they have gon for months.mueller's team wanted a de-ranging interom O and collio questions about the firif jamescome but sources are now telling us at Mueller agreeo C out some topics wewxactly which president' team,n theher hand, wanted to cutut obstruction, cly, they were

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.