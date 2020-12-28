-
Now Playing: Houston home explosion
-
Now Playing: Nashville bombing suspect identified from DNA evidence
-
Now Playing: Trump refuses to sign stimulus package
-
Now Playing: Health officials fear holiday coronavirus surge
-
Now Playing: Almost 2 million Americans received first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Rush to return unwanted holiday gifts
-
Now Playing: Giving back after Christmas
-
Now Playing: Nashville cops seen on camera shortly before explosion
-
Now Playing: Stong winds bring down trees in Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Officials confirm Nashville bombing suspect died in explosion
-
Now Playing: Military member arrested in Illinois bowling alley shooting: Police
-
Now Playing: ‘I feel very lucky to be alive’: Hero cops recall Christmas morning bombing
-
Now Playing: Stalemate over COVID-19 relief bill
-
Now Playing: A lot left to learn following Nashville explosion
-
Now Playing: New Year's Eve storm to cross country
-
Now Playing: 'We're very concerned' about a holiday COVID-19 surge: Surgeon general
-
Now Playing: December already proving to be deadliest month of COVID-19 pandemic
-
Now Playing: Millions heading home after Christmas holiday