A state of emergency declared in Miami Beach

Two separate deadly shootings in just over 24 hours causing Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber to declare a "spring break" state of emergency and enforce curfews.

March 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live