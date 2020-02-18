State of emergency declared in the Southern states

More
River flood warnings impact several states stretching from Texas to the Carolinas as weather conditions threaten homes and businesses along Mississippi’s Peal River.
2:02 | 02/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for State of emergency declared in the Southern states

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:02","description":"River flood warnings impact several states stretching from Texas to the Carolinas as weather conditions threaten homes and businesses along Mississippi’s Peal River.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69036968","title":"State of emergency declared in the Southern states","url":"/WNT/video/state-emergency-declared-southern-states-69036968"}