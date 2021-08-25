Transcript for State trooper allegedly makes violent arrest

Tonight the EP obtaining graphic body camera video for the forty say is of the wheezing and a state trooper beating a black driver after a traffic stop. The video not seen for two years to trooper hitting Aaron Bowman eighteen times with a flashlight trooper calling it quote pain compliance claiming Bowman hit another trooper. Bowman badly injured to nine getting anyone to trooper accused of mislabeling the video resigning in March Ullman filing a civil lawsuit federal prosecutors tonight are investigating.

