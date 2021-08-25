State trooper allegedly makes violent arrest

The Associated Press obtained body camera footage that allegedly showed trooper Jacob Brown hitting Aaron Bowman 18 times with a flashlight during a traffic stop in May 2019.
0:26 | 08/25/21

Tonight the EP obtaining graphic body camera video for the forty say is of the wheezing and a state trooper beating a black driver after a traffic stop. The video not seen for two years to trooper hitting Aaron Bowman eighteen times with a flashlight trooper calling it quote pain compliance claiming Bowman hit another trooper. Bowman badly injured to nine getting anyone to trooper accused of mislabeling the video resigning in March Ullman filing a civil lawsuit federal prosecutors tonight are investigating.

