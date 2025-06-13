Stepchildren give incredible surprise to stepdads during high school graduations

Ahead of Father's Day, David Muir shares the incredible surprise from the stepchildren turning their high school graduations into an emotional thank you to their stepdads.

June 13, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live