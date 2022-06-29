Steve Bannon is found guilty after refusing Jan. 6 committee subpoena

Steve Bannon was found guilty of two counts of contempt of Congress, after refusing Jan. 6 committee subpoena and faces up to two years in prison.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live