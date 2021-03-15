Transcript for Stimulus checks are on the way as early as this weekend

President Biden, the first lady, vice president Harris, all out selling the new covid relief bill. The first checks already hitting accounts and mare rip Bruce tonight from the white house. Reporter: After pushing through one of the largest spending packages in American history, president Biden is embarking on a campaign to convince Americans it was worth it. The American rescue plan is already doing what it was designed to do -- make a difference in people's every day lives. Reporter: Biden today declaring he's on pace to meet two of his goals in the next ten days -- 100 million shots since his inauguration and 100 million stimulus checks in people's accounts. Shots in arms and money in pockets. That's important. Reporter: Linda Oakley, a switchboard operator at a hospital in Philadelphia, got her check this weekend. It gives you a sense of hope. And that's what I think a lot of people need right now. Reporter: The administration is making an all-out push. The vice president visiting a vaccination site in Nevada the first lady touting relief for schools in New Jersey. Hello! Nice to see all of you! Reporter: Republicans call the $1.9 trillion law a partisan spending spree. The president well aware there's no room for error. We're going to have to stay on top of every dollar spent through the American rescue plan and that's what we're going to do. Reporter: And tonight, there are reports that in order to pay for his economic plans, the president may try to raise taxes. Asked about it today, the white house press secretary didn't deny it, but stressed no one making less than $400,000 a year will ever see their taxes go up. Their focus is solely on the most wealthy and large corporations. Any attempt to raise taxes is likely to face stiff competition on capitol hill. Mary, thank you. The white house also facing questions tonight over the

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.