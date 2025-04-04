Stock markets plunge again as China retaliates with 34% tariff on all U.S. products

The Dow fell more than 2,000 points as China responded to Pres. Trump's new tariff measures with a 34% retaliatory tariff on all U.S. products.

April 4, 2025

