Stocks dive ahead of 25% tariff on auto imports to U.S. on April 3rd

Pres. Trump doubled down on the promised tariffs, causing a stir on Wall Street amid concerns over the economy. This came as Trump held a high stakes phone call with Canada's new prime minister.

March 28, 2025

