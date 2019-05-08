Transcript for Stocks in freefall after China devalues its currency in trade war

And the other major story playing out this Monday night. The plunge on Wall Street. Stocks in a free fall today. The Dow falling nearly 3%, closing down 760 points. The worst day this year. ABC's Rebecca Jarvis is live on Wall Street for us tonight. Rebecca, a big move, China labeled as a currency manipulate toy tonight. Reporter: That's right, David. Consider this a major the big question on Wall Street tonight is how much longer this game of chicken lasts. U.S. Businesses acknowledge they would like to see a more even playing field with China, but this latest round of tariffs means consumers here in the United States, as well as businesses will be paying a higher price for everything from toys to clothes to shoes to phones to computers, David. And Rebecca, so much of this trade war and this tension with China is what's leading to this uneasiness on Wall Street. Any sign that's going to ease any time soon? Reporter: No, absolutely not, David. The volatility looks like it will continue here on wall Street and around the globe as far as stocks are concerned, David.

