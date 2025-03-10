Stocks plunge amid recession, trade war fears

The Dow fell 890 points, or 2%, as Wall Street suffered its worst day of the year on Monday after President Donald Trump refused to rule out that the U.S. could be headed into a recession.

March 10, 2025

