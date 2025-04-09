Stocks surge after Trump' announces 90-day pause on some tariffs

Bowing to pressure from worried investors, frustrated businesses and increasingly anxious Americans the president announced a 90-day pause on most of his sweeping retaliatory tariffs.

April 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live