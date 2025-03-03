Stocks tumble as Trump says Canada, Mexico tariffs will take effect

President Donald Trump is moving ahead with 25% tariffs for Canada and Mexico, plus a newly increased 20% tariff on China. Economists say they will mean higher prices for consumers.

March 3, 2025

