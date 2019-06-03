Transcript for Storm bringing snow, rain and flash flooding heads eastward

And now to the major storm moving coast to coast tonight. Snow, rain and strong winds heading east. In fact, a passenger jet headed for Seattle was hit by lightning, had to turn back to L.A.X. Those lightning strikes shooting across the sky in southern California. Nearly 1,500 strikes recorded in five minutes. Much of the country trapped in an arctic blast. Single digit wind chills from Chicago to New York to Boston and this system is now headed to the northeast. So, let's get right to rob Marciano tracking it all for us. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hi, David. This system is going to hit the entire eastern half of the country. Still in California. Got another day of rain and snow. But by Saturday, we're looking at heavy snow in the northern plains, heavy rain into Chicago and the northeast on Sunday. Look at that severe weather swath, the same areas that got hit on Sunday likely will get hit again this weekend. They are dealing with the sub-frieszing temperatures here in the northeast. Another mid-january-like morning with wind chills in the single digits. Not warming up until the next system gets here. David? Bundle up in the morning and tonight, too, as we can see, rob, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.