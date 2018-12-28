Transcript for Storm drops more than 18 inches of snow in Minnesota

this final Friday of the year. I'm Tom llamas, in for David. We begin with the storm slamming Florida all the way to Maine. Police responding to accidents throughout new England. And a driver plunging into deep water in hendersonville, north Carolina. Escaping out of the back of the sinking SUV. Here's gio Benitez. Reporter: Tonight, that storm carving a path of destruction across the country taking aim at the east coast. Multiple tractor trailers crumpled on icy interstate 89 in New Hampshire. Shutting down the highway. Dozens of accidents near Boston, cars flying off embankments, an oil truck on its side in Fitchburg. It was hard just to walk around. Oh, my god. Reporter: This struck, submerged. More than 18 inches of snow in parts of Minnesota. In St. Paul, this police cruiser stops to help motorists. It's struck by a semi, which left the scene. In Kansas, one person killed in a wreck on interstate 70. Debbie huff among so many travelers that were forced off the roads by the blinding snow. Zero visibility. When they said zero visibility, they meant it. Reporter: You can see how foggy it is at JFK. More than 500 flights cancelled, and the number is growing by the minute. We want to go out to rob Marciano. Where is the storm headed? Reporter: The final push of the storm, with the heaviest rain on the eastern seaboard. In the deep south, including the gulf coast, Atlanta, finally through with the rain. Four inches in the area. And the rivers still have to drain all the water. Meanwhile, a blizzard for new Mexico, winds ripping through the canyons there. This storm will mess with the midwest over the weekend and cause rain just in time for new year's eve. Thank you. And a major break in the all-out manhunt for a suspected

