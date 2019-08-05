Transcript for Storms fire up across the South in 2nd day of severe weather outbreak

Next, to the severe weather threat at this hour I mentioned at the top, a man swept away. He did not survive in the floods. And now a new tornado threat at this hour. Storm chasers tracking more than a dozen tornadoes from this system. And police conducting water rescues, pulling three women and a dog from their flooded car in Austin as the region continues to get pounded. We do have the track tonight. ABC's Maggie Rulli is in Houston. Reporter: Tonight, storms firing up across the south. Day two of a deadly severe weather outbreak. But. Look at that. Reporter: 18 reported tornadoes tearing across the plains. Four inches of rain per hour swamping drivers in the Houston area, washing away roads. If somebody's in their car, we get them out. Reporter: Some 250 calls for help, more than three dozen rescued. Students wading through the parking lot at this high school. And at one elementary school, 60 students sleeping on cots -- they couldn't get home. Administrators, teachers and staff all pitching in throughout the night to care for them. Worried parents picking up their kids this morning. Couldn't sleep well. Reporter: New body came video show egg the danger of flash flooding. Austin police racing to save three women and their dog I got you, I got you. Reporter: Their vehicle stuck on a bridge in fast-moving water. Late today, a man was found dead in a lake nearby after being swept away by floodwaters. And David, I want to show you, this lake here is already overflowing. And right now, we're bracing for potentially three more days of more rain and maybe even more tornadoes. David? All right, Maggie, thank you. Let's get right to rob Marciano, tracking it all for us. Hey, rob. Reporter: Hi, David. Powerful storms now moving through east Texas, northern Louisiana and southern Arkansas. Here you see it on the radar. A tornado watch out for much of this area until 11:00 tonight. One active tornado warning. The storms rocket to the east at 45 miles per hour. Snow tonight in Denver. That cold is going to drag the southern part of this system and slow it down. Northern one kind of takes off. Atlanta tomorrow afternoon, you'll get a line of storms. And the southern part of this front, Shreveport, Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Houston, Maggie mentioned more rainfall coming tomorrow night. Five to eight inches not needed. All right, rob, thank you. Next, to that breaking headline tonight involving

