Transcript for Strangers tip helps police locate kidnapped 8-year-old girl in Texas

and to that kidnapping horror playing out in ft. Worth, Texas. A mother walking her 8-year-old daughter when a man in a car grabbed the girl and drove off. A doorbell camera capturing the mother being knocked down there. She then runs for help. ABC's Marcus Moore with more. Reporter: Salem sabatka was missing for eight hours when their tip sent officers busting into this ft. Worth hotel. We've got her. We've got her. We've got her. He's in custody. Reporter: That hotel, just ten miles from the quiet street where the 8-year-old was taken by a stranger in broad daylight. Help me! Help me, please, my daughter just got kidnapped. Reporter: A neighbor's doorbell camera capturing her mother's desperate cries for help. The community responding to an urgent call to find that car, forming their own search parties the word spread to Jeff king, who's known Salem's father for years. When my friend texted me that his daughter had been kidnapped, I was like, well, let's go. Let's do something. Reporter: The police chief praising king and all those who helped search for Salem. They've become the heroes here in the city of ft. Worth and we're damn proud of it. Reporter: David, late this afternoon, the police chief we met earlier was relieved of his position. The city manager saying his firing is unrelated to this case, but everyone is just thankful that Salem is back safe with her family. David? Marcus Moore with us tonight. Marcus, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.