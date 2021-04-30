Transcript for Strong winds up and down East Coast as Texas braces for flooding

Next, strong winds causing potential disruption tonight up and down the east coast. Gusts up to 60 miles an hour. This was the scene earlier in Brooklyn, and Texas is bracing for more flooding. ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano joins us now. Take us through the forecast. Let's start with the wind. Wind gusts at 50 plus in Manhattan and Jersey City. Damage in D.C. And I expect a second surge of damaging winds overnight tonight. Because of that wind advisories and warnings have been kept in place until tomorrow morning all the way down to North Carolina. Maybe some more damage. Meanwhile we're watching the upper low in Texas, will create slow, steady flooding rains. Down I-10, taps the gulf more, more wind dynamics and by Sunday, severe storms through Louisiana, all of Mississippi. By the end of weekend, they'll be under the gun. Rob, thank you. When we come back, the

