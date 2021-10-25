3 students killed, 6 others injured at Michigan school shooting

Three students were killed in a shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, Michigan, on Tuesday. The suspected shooter is a 15-year-old male who was taken into custody.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live