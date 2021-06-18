24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

2 students shot, 2 injured at Virginia high school

Police said they took a suspect, who they say is also a juvenile, into custody about three hours after the shooting at Heritage High School in Newport News, Virginia.

