Now Playing: How safe is indoor dining during COVID-19?

Now Playing: Out of 8 companies, just 3 vaccines are in final stage of trials

Now Playing: After rebuke from Trump, CDC director backed by top disease experts

Now Playing: Former CDC head: ‘A vaccine isn’t just going to ride in and save the day’

Now Playing: How to tell the difference between COVID-19 and flu

Now Playing: Will you have to get a yearly COVID-19 vaccine?

Now Playing: CDC head says no vaccine for all until late 2021

Now Playing: Brain surgery may combat opioid addiction

Now Playing: Can eyeglasses reduce the risk of COVID infection?

Now Playing: Are you experiencing signs of COVID-19? Here’s what to do once you know them

Now Playing: Vaccine Watch: When will a COVID-19 vaccine be ready?

Now Playing: CDC director responds to Trump’s COVID-19 vaccine timeline

Now Playing: What is the difference between antimicrobial and antibacterial?

Now Playing: How does COVID-19 affect young people?

Now Playing: Satellite images show smoke from wildfires spreading across nation

Now Playing: News research shows importance of wearing mask properly

Now Playing: Trump official apologizes, US nears 200,000 COVID-19 deaths