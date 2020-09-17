New study shows wearing glasses daily may protect against COVID-19

Chinese researchers say that wearing glasses may offer some protection against COVID-19, based on a study that found a lower proportion of eyeglass wearers among COVID-19 patients.
0:14 | 09/17/20

New study shows wearing glasses daily may protect against COVID-19

