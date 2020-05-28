Stunning new details surround arrest of suspected killer

Peter Manfredonia emerged from the woods in Maryland, near a truck stop, just as authorities were planning their strategy to capture him.
0:20 | 05/28/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Stunning new details surround arrest of suspected killer
We're learning more tonight about that multi state manhunt for a fugitive called student wanted for two murders in Connecticut now under arrest tonight. Peter meant for Tony had taken into custody in Hagerstown Maryland overnight. When he walked out of the woods right near a truck stop where authorities were planning their search of that they've just been talking about his height six foot three. And there he appeared under arrest.

