-
Now Playing: UConn murder suspect arrested in Maryland
-
Now Playing: How to make ‘Cauliflower Pizza’ at home
-
Now Playing: Officials say they will conduct 'robust' investigation into George Floyd's death
-
Now Playing: Roof of Texas bar partially collapses after heavy rain
-
Now Playing: Troopers rescue woman whose car couldn't stop on Ohio highway
-
Now Playing: Black bear feeds her 3 cubs along roadside in Great Smoky Mountains
-
Now Playing: Boston Marathon canceled for first time in its history
-
Now Playing: Soldier hailed as hero for taking down active shooter with truck
-
Now Playing: Thousands crossing US-Mexico border despite travel ban
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 cases still rising as US hits 100K milestone
-
Now Playing: Trump hits back at Twitter with executive order
-
Now Playing: 13-year-old with 4 associate degrees becomes youngest to graduate Fullerton College
-
Now Playing: How to make Korean scallion pancakes
-
Now Playing: Latest updates on COVID-19: May 28, 2020
-
Now Playing: Latest coronavirus developments
-
Now Playing: Video of a Memorial Day pool party in Missouri sparks outrage amid the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Ohio reopens with a phased approach after being impacted by coronavirus
-
Now Playing: How a shoe retailer is reopening amid the pandemic with an innovative safety measure
-
Now Playing: More answers to your COVID-19 questions