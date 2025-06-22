Stunning new details inside the US strike on Iran

The Pentagon revealed stunning new details about the surprise U.S. attack on Iran dubbed "Operation Midnight Hammer" as the first video emerges of the strike and Iran vows to retaliate.

June 22, 2025

