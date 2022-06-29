Subcommittee meets to discuss criminal referrals in Jan. 6 riot

The committee is waiting for the Justice Department to make its final decision on the referrals, and they expect to announce their decision before the end of the year.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live