Subway attack in New York City’s Times Square

Police are searching for the suspect who shoved a 28-year-old woman onto the tracks just after rush hour while she was waiting for a train. The victim suffered only minor injuries.
0:16 | 10/23/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Subway attack in New York City’s Times Square
Here in New York City tonight authorities are asking for of the public's help after a subway attack at the time square station. Police searching for the suspect in this surveillance and shook the twenty year old woman out of the tracks pushed from behind those who was waiting for two range climbed back up the platform. With minor injuries.

