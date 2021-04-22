‘Subway Bomber’ sentenced to life in prison

More
In 2017, Akayed Ullah strapped a homemade bomb to his chest and detonated it in a crowded New York City subway passage. The bomb partially malfunctioned, but he was seriously injured.
0:21 | 04/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ‘Subway Bomber’ sentenced to life in prison

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:21","description":"In 2017, Akayed Ullah strapped a homemade bomb to his chest and detonated it in a crowded New York City subway passage. The bomb partially malfunctioned, but he was seriously injured.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"77254116","title":"‘Subway Bomber’ sentenced to life in prison","url":"/WNT/video/subway-bomber-sentenced-life-prison-77254116"}