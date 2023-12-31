Sun, Dec 31, 2023

Heightened security at Times Square for New Year's Eve; War with Hamas expected to last all of 2024: IDF; Reunited for the holidays

December 31, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live